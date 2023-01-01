$8,976+ tax & licensing
2014 Chevrolet Sonic
LS - Aluminum Wheels
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
99,875KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10542033
- Stock #: 11600A
- VIN: 1G1JB5EH1E4135703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11600A
- Mileage 99,875 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $9245 - Our Price is just $8976!
They say getting there is half the fun. With a Sonic, getting there is the fun. This 2014 Chevrolet Sonic is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2014 Sonic is a great compact car for those who want more than just a way to get around. The bold, sporty design of this Sonic demands attention everywhere it goes. The Sonic's fuel economy is equal to or better than its subcompact rivals. Its ride and handling go from comfortable and responsive to certifiably sporty and enthusiastic whenever the mood strikes and it comes with lots of features that are pleasant surprises in this segment including streaming Bluetooth audio and the MyLink infotainment system.This sedan has 99,875 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Selective service internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 65
Black grille w/chrome surround
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Mechanical
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
Power Options
Remote power door locks
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full
Floor mats: Carpet front
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Rear door type: Trunk
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Manual remote driver mirror adjustment
Manual remote passenger mirror adjustment
Electric power steering
Clock: In-radio display
Rear Head Room: 960 mm
Front Head Room: 983 mm
Tires: Width: 195 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Overall Width: 1,735 mm
Wheelbase: 2,525 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,306 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 8.9 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,062 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,311 mm
Rear Leg Room: 879 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.7 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,356 mm
Fuel Capacity: 46 L
Curb weight: 1,237 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,346 mm
Max cargo capacity: 422 L
Power child safety locks
Overall height: 1,516 mm
Overall Length: 4,397 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
