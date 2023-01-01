Menu
2014 Chevrolet Spark

0 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

LS

Location

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

CALL
Used
  • Listing ID: 10498836
  • Stock #: P0206A
  • VIN: KL8CB6S94EC566084

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour SILV W
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Power Windows

This 2014 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2014 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive, and perfect for navigating through narrow, busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight of a fit for any other car. It is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it is loaded with the latest in technology to make your drive even more fun.It's purple in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by an 84HP 1.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

