$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2014 Chevrolet Spark

2014 Chevrolet Spark

LT

2014 Chevrolet Spark

LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 104,516KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5302043
  • Stock #: 20-6124B
  • VIN: KL8CD6S94EC566578
Exterior Colour
Green
Interior Colour
CLOTH GRN WITH GRN TRIM
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
This 2014 Chevrolet Spark is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Chevrolet Spark is the perfect car for any city commuter. It is agile, fun to drive, and perfect for navigating through narrow, busy city streets or parking in that great spot that might be too tight of a fit for any other car. It is surprisingly spacious and offers plenty of cargo room plus it is loaded with the latest in technology to make your drive even more fun.This hatchback has 104,516 kms. It's green in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by an 84HP 1.2L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

