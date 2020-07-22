If you want the easy passenger loading and interior roominess that are inherent in a minivan along with plenty of creature comforts that will make trips more enjoyable for mom, dad, and the kids, there's a lot to like about the Chrysler Town & Country, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This low mileage van has just 45,285 kms. It's maximum steel metallic clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
The Touring trim makes this minivan an excellent value. It comes standard with Stow 'n Go seating, a touch screen radio with an aux jack and SiriusXM, 6-speaker audio, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, power sliding doors, a power liftgate, a universal garage door opener, and much more.
Vehicle Features
Roof Rack
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Engine Oil Cooler
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
160 Amp Alternator
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
6.5" touch screen display
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination