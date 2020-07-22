Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

45,285 KM

Details Description Features

$17,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2014 Chrysler Town & Country

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring - $141 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Touring - $141 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$17,888

+ taxes & licensing

45,285KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5520264
  • Stock #: LK1175A
  • VIN: 2C4RC1CG4ER231591

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # LK1175A
  • Mileage 45,285 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

If you want the easy passenger loading and interior roominess that are inherent in a minivan along with plenty of creature comforts that will make trips more enjoyable for mom, dad, and the kids, there's a lot to like about the Chrysler Town & Country, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Chrysler Town & Country is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The Chrysler Town & Country is the family-friendly minivan that offers everything you could want in this segment. It combines the expansive passenger and cargo area you expect with premium interior materials, the latest in convenience features, and impressive technology making it the perfect vehicle for taking kids to school or on a road trip across the country. This low mileage van has just 45,285 kms. It's maximum steel metallic clearcoat in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Town & Country's trim level is Touring. The Touring trim makes this minivan an excellent value. It comes standard with Stow 'n Go seating, a touch screen radio with an aux jack and SiriusXM, 6-speaker audio, a rearview camera, tri-zone automatic climate control, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, power sliding doors, a power liftgate, a universal garage door opener, and much more.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RC1CG4ER231591.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $140.54 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Roof Rack
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Compass
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Block Heater
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS
TOURING SUSPENSION
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome bodyside mouldings
Engine Oil Cooler
Air filtration
PERIMETER ALARM
115V Auxiliary Power Outlet
160 Amp Alternator
ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera
Locking glove box
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front license plate bracket
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Garage door transmitter
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Front Cupholder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
3.16 Axle Ratio
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
6.5" touch screen display
LED brakelights
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
Trunk/hatch auto-latch
Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Leather Gear Shift Knob
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Analog Display
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert
Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Vinyl Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints
Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
Power Sliding Rear Doors
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
76 L Fuel Tank
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler
6049# Gvwr
Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Painted
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 83,164 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota RAV4 XLE...
 27,596 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2008 Toyota Matrix 4...
 299,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory