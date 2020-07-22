2014 Chrysler Town & Country

Vehicle Features

Exterior Roof Rack Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Media / Nav / Comm Compass 6 Speakers Fixed antenna Convenience Block Heater Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Power Options POWER ADJUSTABLE PEDALS Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Trim Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Chrome bodyside mouldings Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet 160 Amp Alternator ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Garage door transmitter Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder 6.5" touch screen display LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Trunk/hatch auto-latch Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Redundant Digital Speedometer 3 12V DC Power Outlets Leather Gear Shift Knob Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Bumper Insert Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Fixed Rear Head Restraints Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering Power Sliding Rear Doors Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate and Remote Engine Start HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts, Auxiliary Rear Heater and Headliner/Pillar Ducts 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 76 L Fuel Tank Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 6049# Gvwr Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Full Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control Wheels: 17" x 6.5" Aluminum Painted SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls and Radio Data System Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert and Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert

