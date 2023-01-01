$15,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Dodge Charger
SXT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$15,999
- Listing ID: 9808303
- Stock #: N00536B
- VIN: 2C3CDXHG7EH361714
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,776 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Charger boasts a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18 X 7.5 ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), TIRES: P235/55R18 BSW AS PERFORMANCE (STD).*This Dodge Charger Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28H SXT -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic, SXT Badge , POWER SUNROOF, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD), BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Voice Recorder, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Valet Function, Uconnect Phone Wireless Phone Connectivity.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: With an aggressively sculpted body, featuring scalloped doors and hood, aerodynamic curves and throwback styling, the 2014 Dodge Charger is a sight to behold. Available on select models, High Intensity Discharge headlamps illuminate the path ahead, and the signature 164-LED racetrack taillamps smolder for others to follow. Inside, experience the luxury of an interior lined with soft-touch materials, available heated front and rear seats in select models, power driver seat, and noise-dampening features to help keep things quiet. Depending on trim level, you can choose from the comfort of various seating materials like sport cloth, or performance perforated leather seats among others. For technology and music enthusiasts, treat yourself to the 8.4-inch Uconnect Touchscreen with Navigation or the Beats Audio Group, with 10 speakers, including a subwoofer and 552-watt amp, both available on select models. The Charger has incredible engine and transmission choices as well. The SE, SXT, and SXT PLUS trims are powered by a 3.6-Liter, Pentastar VVT V6 Engine with 292 horsepower. The SE comes with a 5-Speed Automatic or is available with 8-speed automatic with E-shift. The SXT and SXT PLUS both have 8-speed automatics with E-shift standard. The R/T, R/T PLUS, R/T ROAD & Track, and R/T MAX Trims give you 5.7-Liter, HEMI VVT V8 with Fuel Saver Technology, 370 Horsepower and 395 lb-ft of torque and are paired with 5-speed automatic transmission with AutoStick. Or for maximum exhilaration, get the SRT SUPER BEE or the SRT. Both have a 6.4-Liter HEMI VVT V8 with 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque paired with a 5-speed automatic transmission with AutoStick. New for 2014, experience the Redline Package with a 3.6-liter V6 with 300 horsepower and cold-air induction, plus 20-inch Black Chrome aluminum wheels. Also for 2014, the AWD Sport gives you the option of a 370-horsepower V8 or a 300-horsepower V6. Drive the 2014 Dodge Charger today!* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
