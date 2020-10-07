2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

Vehicle Features

Convenience Block Heater Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Suspension TOURING SUSPENSION Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Safety Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Media / Nav / Comm 4 Speakers Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Fixed antenna Trim Chrome Grille Black bodyside mouldings Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator Locking glove box Front-wheel drive Black door handles Driver foot rest Front map lights Front license plate bracket Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Front Anti-Roll Bar Day-Night Rearview Mirror Carpet Floor Trim Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust 3.16 Axle Ratio Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Tires: P225/65R17 BSW Touring Sliding Rear Doors Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Urethane Gear Shift Knob Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Liftgate Rear Cargo Access 2 Seatback Storage Pockets 3 12V DC Power Outlets Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim 4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Analog Display HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Headliner/Pillar Ducts Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Full Carpet Floor Covering Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer Black Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels Vinyl Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Step Bumper Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering 4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Mini Overhead Console w/Storage, Conversation Mirror and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control 76 L Fuel Tank Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler 6049# Gvwr Fixed Rear Windows and Fixed 3rd Row Windows Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Instrument Panel Bin, Covered Dashboard Storage, Interior Concealed Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins Driver And Front Passenger Armrests and Rear Seat Mounted Armrest Outboard Only Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

