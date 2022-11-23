$11,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2014 Dodge Journey
Crossroad
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$11,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9431331
- Stock #: N00185D
- VIN: 3C4PDCGG9ET253268
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,091 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Journey delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC 62TE (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28V -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 VVT, Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic 62TE, HANDS-FREE COMMUNICATION -inc: Rearview Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone.*This Dodge Journey Comes Equipped with These Options *GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, FLEXIBLE SEATING GROUP (7-PASSENGER) -inc: 2nd Row 40/60 Tilt & Slide Seat, 3rd Row 50/50 Fold/Reclining Seat, Rear Air Conditioning w/Heater, GVWR: 2,472 kgs (5,450 lbs), Easy Entry Seat System, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 VVT (STD), BLACK, LEATHER BUCKET SEATS W/CLOTH INSERTS, Wheels: 19 x 7 Hyper-Black Aluminum, Valet Function, Trip Computer, Transmission w/AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Touring Suspension.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: Though perfectly suited for the city, the 2014 Dodge Journey is always ready when you need a little quality time off the grid. And it does it in style with brilliant colors, distinctive features, and that signature Dodge look. Wherever you take it, the Journey brings comfort along for the ride for up to seven people. It is available in 5 models: the base American Value Package, SE, SXT, Limited and the top-of-the-line R/T. The Limited is a new trim for 2014. A 173 Horsepower, 2.4-Liter, 4-Cylinder Dual VVT Engine powers the American Value Package, SE and SXT models, in conjunction with a 4-speed automatic transmission. It gets an EPA estimated 26 MPG on the Highway, plus it can get over 500 highway miles per tank. The mid-range SXT gives you the choice between the 2.4-Liter or an incredible 283 Horsepower Pentastar V6 Engine to get your heart racing. The V6 is the standard engine in the Limited and R/T. The SXT, Limited and R/T can also be purchased with optional All-Wheel Drive. Further, all models come with AutoStick that gives you clutchless manual shifting for more exciting drives. Standard equipment for the Journey includes items like a 4.3-inch touch-screen AM/FM radio with CD player, a USB port and audio input jack, push-button start, in-floor storage in the 2nd row, a covered storage bin in the rear cargo area, and 17-inch wheels. Dependent on the trim you select, option possibilities include: 3-zone automatic air conditioning, 19-inch wheels, leather seating, 3rd-row seats, Flip n Stow compartment, UConnect Hands-free Communication network, navigation, six premium speakers with subwoofer and a 368-watt amplifier, a rearview camera, and ParkSense parking assist. Also new for 2014, SiriusXM satellite radio is an option you can purchase on all trims. Your safety has been considered too with standard Traction Control, an array of airbags, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Brake Assist, Stability Control, Roll Mitigation, and a Tire Pressure Monitoring Sensor.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Dodge Journey!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
