2014 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $126 B/W

2014 Ford Escape

Titanium - Leather Seats - Bluetooth - $126 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 73,330KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4406307
  • Stock #: 19-1234A
  • VIN: 1FMCU9J93EUD20072
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!

Compare at $16959 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $15999!

In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 73330 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J93EUD20072.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $125.70 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

