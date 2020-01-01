Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera!



Compare at $16959 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $15999!



In the popular, competitive field of compact crossovers, the Ford Escape stands out for its sharp looks, well-appointed interior, and engaging driving dynamics. This 2014 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 73330 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 231HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Rear View Camera, Remote Start.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9J93EUD20072.







Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $125.70 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ).





Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

