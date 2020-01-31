Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $181 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Ford F-150

XLT - Bluetooth - SiriusXM - $181 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$22,972

+ taxes & licensing

  • 138,280KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4671930
  • Stock #: 19-1392A
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF1EFA33363
Exterior Colour
Blabk
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows!

Compare at $24350 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $22972!

Smart engineering, impressive tech, and rugged styling make the F-150 hard to pass up. This 2014 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 138,280 kms. It's blabk in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTFW1EF1EFA33363.



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $180.48 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2012 Toyota RAV4 Spo...
 0 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Volkswagen Golf...
 41,684 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2011 Kia Soul 4u - ...
 162,545 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Send A Message