Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, SYNC!

Compare at $34975 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32995!

A modern take on a classic design, the 2014 Ford Mustang lives up to its storied name. This 2014 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage coupe has just 22,500 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ZVBP8CF3E5305194.

Payments from $611.09 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2014 Ford Mustang

22,500 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Mustang

GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

2014 Ford Mustang

GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
22,500KM
VIN 1ZVBP8CF3E5305194

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 24-0468A
  • Mileage 22,500 KM

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, SYNC!

Compare at $34975 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32995!

A modern take on a classic design, the 2014 Ford Mustang lives up to its storied name. This 2014 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage coupe has just 22,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ZVBP8CF3E5305194.



Payments from $611.09 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2014 Ford Mustang