2014 Ford Mustang
GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
2014 Ford Mustang
GT - Leather Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,500KM
VIN 1ZVBP8CF3E5305194
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Coupe
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Stock # 24-0468A
- Mileage 22,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, SYNC!
Compare at $34975 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $32995!
A modern take on a classic design, the 2014 Ford Mustang lives up to its storied name. This 2014 Ford Mustang is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage coupe has just 22,500 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 420HP 5.0L 8 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Sync, Siriusxm.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1ZVBP8CF3E5305194.
Payments from $611.09 monthly with $0 down for 72 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Sync
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2014 Ford Mustang