2014 Ford Transit Connect

165,291 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2014 Ford Transit Connect

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

2014 Ford Transit Connect

XLT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

165,291KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10466052
  • Stock #: 23-0015B
  • VIN: NM0LS7F79E1161966

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 165,291 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Cruise Control, Power Windows

This 2014 Ford Transit Connect is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Ford changed the way we think about city vans with the Transit Connect. Fuel efficient engines make this van economical and a front-wheel drive configuration gives it all-season driveability. This Transit Connect is a hard worker that can haul plenty of payload and boasts impressive towing capacity. Get the job done with the Ford Transit Connect. This van has 165,291 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 169HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=NM0LS7F79E1161966.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

