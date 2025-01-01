$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 GMC Acadia
SLE2 - Bluetooth - Power Tailgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
152,210KM
VIN 1GKKRPKD1EJ336382
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A2355A
- Mileage 152,210 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Remote Start, SiriusXM!
Proven performance, ability and loyalty come together with a level of contemporary styling that you won't get on other SUVs. The 2014 GMC Acadia is an SUV that you can trust. This 2014 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 152,210 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Power Tailgate, Remote Start, Siriusxm.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Battery rundown protection
Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
Emissions, federal requirements
Suspension, Ride and Handling
Emissions, federal tier 2
Steering, power, constant effort
ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6
Axle, 3.16 final drive ratio
Exhaust, dual, downturn tailpipe
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Remote Engine Start
COMPASS DISPLAY
Defogger, rear window
Cupholders -inc: (4) front, (4) 2nd row, (2) 3rd row
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped
Storage system, rear cargo area under floor
Windows, power with driver Express-Down
Lighting, interior ambient light pipe in instrument panel
Mirror, rearview auto-dimming
Power outlets, 12 volt accessory power -inc: (1) instrument panel, (1) 2nd row seat, (1) 3rd row seat, (1) cargo area
Visors, driver and front passenger, padded with cloth trim, colour-keyed -inc: illuminated vanity mirrors
Power outlets, (2) USB ports, rear, charge only
Console, front centre -inc: (2) cupholders, storage, 12 volt accessory pwr outlet
Steering column, manual, tilt and telescopic
Instrumentation, Driver Information Centre (DIC) -inc: trip odometer, fuel range, average fuel economy, instantaneous fuel economy, average vehicle speed, GM oil life monitoring w/low oil level warning
Trim, interior, simulated metallic on instrument panel and console
Lighting, interior with theatre dimming -inc: cargo compartment, front seat reading lights, 2nd row reading lights integrated in dome light, illuminated entry/exit
Seating, 1st row, 8-way power adjuster, front driver with power recline and lumbar control
Seating, 1st row, 2-way power adjuster, front passenger with manual recline and lumbar control
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
(6) speaker system
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Vision Camera
Child safety seat "LATCH" system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in second row outboard positions
Seatbelts -inc: front pretensioners, dual mode retractors, shoulder belt height adjusters
Child safety locks, rear
Air bags, front passenger air bag suppression (Always use safety belts & the correct child restraints. Children are safer when properly secured in a rear seat in the appropriate child restraint. See the Owner's Manual for more information.)
Brakes, panic brake and hill hold assist
Rear Park Assist, sensor indicator
Air bags, frontal and side-impact for driver and front passenger -inc: driver inboard seat-mounted side-impact, head curtain side-impact for all rows in outboard seating positions (Always use safety belts & the correct child restraints. Children are sa...
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Luggage rack, side rails, roof-mounted
Glass, Solar-Ray deep tint on rear side, rear quarter and rear glass
Glass, Solar-Ray light tint on driver and front passenger side glass and windshield
Mirrors, manual fold
17" compact steel spare wheel and tire
Headlamps, dual halogen projector lamp
Wipers, front and rear intermittent with washers
Mirrors, integral blind spot mirror
Spoiler, rear body coloured
Moulding, lower bodyside, body coloured
Mirrors, black, power
Insulation, acoustic package
Door handles, chrome, black beltline upper molding
Liftgate, power rear
Additional Features
SiriusXM
GVW rating, 6411 lbs. (2908 kg)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2014 GMC Acadia