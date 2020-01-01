Get professional-grade reliability and engineering in the GMC Savana. This 2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the GMC Savana is perfect. The Savana is an old-fashioned work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The GMC Savana is a no-nonsense, professional-grade van that gets the job done. This van has 218300 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.



This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.

