2014 GMC Savana

Cargo Van RWD 2500 155"

2014 GMC Savana

Cargo Van RWD 2500 155"

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 218,300KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4478424
  • Stock #: L0782
  • VIN: 1GTW7GCA9E1202291
Exterior Colour
White
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Get professional-grade reliability and engineering in the GMC Savana. This 2014 GMC Savana Cargo Van is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

If you need the capability of a truck, but a van body would come in handy, then the GMC Savana is perfect. The Savana is an old-fashioned work van that's thoroughly modern. This cargo van can haul a ton of payload and be customized to be a perfect fit for your business. It's just as at home on the highway as it is on the worksite. The GMC Savana is a no-nonsense, professional-grade van that gets the job done. This van has 218300 kms. It's white in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

