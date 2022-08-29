2014 GMC Sierra 1500...

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 5 , 1 3 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9233080

9233080 Stock #: 22-9309A

22-9309A VIN: 1GTV2UEC3EZ208869

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 135,135 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.