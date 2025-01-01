$11,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $45.96 /Wk
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan LX - Bluetooth - Heated Seats - $45.96 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$11,075
+ taxes & licensing
Used
158,632KM
VIN 2HGFB2F47EH011494
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 158,632 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!
With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan remains one of the best small-car values around, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 158,632 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $45.96 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan remains one of the best small-car values around, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 158,632 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $45.96 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Interior
Air Conditioning
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse - Low Mileage 20 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon 225,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE AWD 102,564 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$11,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2014 Honda Civic