<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors!</b><br> <br> With its reputation for reliability, safety, comfort and excellent resale still intact, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan remains one of the best small-car values around, according to KBB.com. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 158,632 kms. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lRs5P5bQ4YkENGf4BIe/ksrXPi76tmpA target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$45.96</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,632 KM

2014 Honda Civic