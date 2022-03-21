2014 Honda Civic

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 0 , 6 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8763125

8763125 Stock #: 10783A

10783A VIN: 2HGFB6E55EH201344

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl

Interior Colour Black and Red Fabric

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10783A

Mileage 120,605 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation Premium Sound Package SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.