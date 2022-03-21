$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Civic
Sedan Si - Navigation - Bluetooth
120,605KM
Used
- VIN: 2HGFB6E55EH201344
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Black and Red Fabric
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
The 2014 Honda Civic Sedan brings better refinement back to the lineup, according to The Car Connection. This 2014 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Loaded with numerous standard features to cater to your every need, the 2014 Honda Civic Sedan provides a pleasurable driving experience. This is the model to turn to if youre looking for efficient performance, cabin refinement and sleek styling. Premium safety also makes this model the ideal choice for families. This sedan has 120,605 kms. It's crystal black pearl in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 205HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Siriusxm.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Bluetooth
Navigation
Premium Sound Package
SiriusXM
