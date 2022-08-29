$12,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Honda Fit
DX-A
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$12,999
- Listing ID: 9289483
- Stock #: Q00005B
- VIN: LUCGE8H33E3005157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,778 KM
Vehicle Description
This Honda Fit delivers a Regular Unleaded I-4 1.5 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. Wheels: 15 Steel w/Full Covers, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Urethane Gear Shifter Material.* This Honda Fit Features the Following Options *Transmission: 5-Speed Automatic -inc: Deletes spare tire, Grade Logic Control, TRK (tire repair kit), under cargo floor storage and portable air compressor, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P175/65R15 AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Reclining Front Bucket Seats -inc: reclining front seatbacks, adjustable front head restraints, fold-flat capable seating and 60/40 split 2nd row Magic seat, Rear Cupholder.* The Experts' Verdict...*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: More people are discovering you don't have to pay a lot to get a lot of car. Such is the case with the 2014 Honda Fit, a 5-door that is roomy and loaded with cool features. Taller than most cars its size, the Fit offers upright seating with ample headroom and legroom both front and rear. And, because it's a Honda, the Fit naturally gets great gas mileage. But, the Fit is also fun to drive, with a taut suspension, direct steering and a great manual gearbox. The 2014 Honda Fit 5-door has a 1.5-liter engine equipped with Honda's advanced i-VTEC system. The i-VTEC setup varies the intake and exhaust valve actuation to enhance performance while still achieving good fuel economy and low emissions. If finding a small car that can comfortably fit four adults for around $16,000 seems like a pipe dream, its time to wake up. The Honda Fit not only qualifies, it also gets around 35 mpg on the highway and holds its value better than just about anything in its class.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
