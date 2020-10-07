Menu
2014 Hyundai Elantra

64,700 KM

Details Description Features

$10,888

+ tax & licensing
$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2014 Hyundai Elantra

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - $86 B/W - Low Mileage

2014 Hyundai Elantra

GLS - $86 B/W - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$10,888

+ taxes & licensing

64,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5880330
  • Stock #: LK1307A
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE5EH519728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra offers the best value for money when it comes to a compact sedan. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Hyundai Elantra is one of the top picks for an economical compact sedan. For this years Hyundai Elantra sedan receives numerous changes, including slight cosmetic modifications inside and out, a new Sport trim level with a more powerful engine, upgraded infotainment features and a quieter cabin.This low mileage sedan has just 64,700 kms. It's radiant silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Elantra's trim level is GLS. The Elantra GLS is designed to magnetize attention with its stylish aluminum alloy wheels, tilt-sliding glass sunroof, front fog lamps and front windshield with sun visor strip. Other features include remote keyless entry with illuminated ignition switch, manual air conditioning, driver and passenger illuminated vanity mirrors and auxiliary mirrors, leather steering wheel, leather gear shift knob, and manual tilt/telescoping steering column.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $85.54 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Vehicle Features

Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Engine Immobilizer
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Body-coloured door handles
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
PERIMETER ALARM
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 12V DC Power Outlets
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Grille w/Chrome Bar
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock
48 L Fuel Tank
48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Tires: P205/55R16
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel
Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum Alloy
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable heard restraint, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode, lock-up torque converter, gate type and electronic shift lock system, 3.065 Axle Ratio
Passenger Seat
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: Autonet 172-watt (43W x 4 channels), 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, in-glass antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-f...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

