2014 Hyundai Elantra

Vehicle Features

Convenience Variable Intermittent Wipers Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort glove box Manual air conditioning Air filtration Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Front map lights Full Cloth Headliner driver seat 90 amp alternator Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror Cloth Door Trim Insert Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Grille w/Chrome Bar Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock 48 L Fuel Tank 48-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Black Side Windows Trim and Black Rear Window Trim Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding Engine: 1.8L DOHC 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT Fully Automatic Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Tires: P205/55R16 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel Wheels: 16" x 6.5"J Aluminum Alloy Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver seat w/adjustable heard restraint, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjuster (pump device) and front passenger seatback pocket Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode, lock-up torque converter, gate type and electronic shift lock system, 3.065 Axle Ratio Passenger Seat Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System w/6 Speakers -inc: Autonet 172-watt (43W x 4 channels), 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB auxiliary input jacks, in-glass antenna, roof-mounted XM antenna (body colour), Bluetooth hands-f...

