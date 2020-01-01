Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
With high value options equipped as standard, the 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT aims to please. This 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2014 Hyundai Elantra GT checks all the must-have boxes for compact four-door hatchbacks. With its performance upgrades for 2014, Elantra GT receives a more powerful engine: a 173-horsepower four-cylinder -- a significant upgrade over last year's 1.8-liter engine with 148 hp and an optional sport-tuned suspension to help it compete with the more athletic hatchbacks in this class.This hatchback has 90,005 kms. It's shimmering silver metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps, Remote Keyless Entry.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Bluetooth
Driver Knee Airbag
Fog Lamps
Rear child safety locks
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Torsion beam rear suspension w/coil springs
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Front-wheel drive
Driver foot rest
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
90 amp alternator
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
Front And Rear Map Lights
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st And 2nd Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
53 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr 550CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.0L DOHC GDI 16V 4-Cylinder D-CVVT
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Tires: P205/55R16
60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Flip Forward Cushion/Seatback Rear Seat
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist
Streaming Audio
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look/Piano Black Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/OD & SHIFTRONIC -inc: manual shift mode, lock-up torque converter, gate type and electronic shift lock system, 3.195 Axle Ratio
Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 8-way power driver seat w/lumbar support, 4-way adjustable front passenger seat w/adjustable head restraint, driver's seat height adjuster and front driver and passenger seatback pocket
Wheels: 16" x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 172-Watt (43W x 4 channels), 2 front and 2 rear door mounted speakers, 2 tweeters, iPod/USB and MP3 auxiliary input jacks, roof-mounted antenna (fixed rod-type), Bluetooth hands-free phone system w/voice recogn...
