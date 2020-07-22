2014 Hyundai Sonata

Vehicle Features

Trim Leather Steering Wheel Chrome Grille Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna

Additional Features Back-Up Camera PERIMETER ALARM Front-wheel drive Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Gas-pressurized shock absorbers 2.73 axle ratio Front Cupholder Day-Night Rearview Mirror 150 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Rear cupholder Light tinted glass LED brakelights Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts Valet Function Body-Coloured Front Bumper Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 12V DC Power Outlets Front And Rear Map Lights Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Systems Monitor Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode 54-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Radio w/Seek-Scan and Clock Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Grey Rub Strip/Fascia Accent 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 70 L Fuel Tank Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic w/SHIFTRONIC -inc: OD lock-up torque converter and shift lock Wheels: 16 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy Engine: 2.4L I4 DOHC GDI Tires: P205/65R16 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs and Brake Assist Streaming Audio Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Power Fuel Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome Interior Accents Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats -inc: active head restraints (height adjustable), seatback pockets, driver's seat lumbar support and 8-way power driver's seat Passenger Seat Radio: AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System -inc: 4.3" colour display, 6 speakers (2-front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters and 2 rear speakers) (104 watts), iPod/USB/auxiliary input jacks (front centre stack bin), shark fin antenna design w/XM satellite radi... FOB Controls -inc: Cargo Access Leather/Piano Black Gear Shifter Material

