Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Hyundai Tucson

140,976 KM

Details Description Features

$14,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

Contact Seller
2014 Hyundai Tucson

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GLS - $140 B/W

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Hyundai Tucson

GLS - $140 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
140,976KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10168626
  • Stock #: 23-0527B
  • VIN: KM8JU3AGXEU901359

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0527B
  • Mileage 140,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

With a comfortable ride, slick looks, and strong fuel economy, this Hyundai Tucson has it all. This 2014 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover? This Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 140,976 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $139.71 with $0 down for 72 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 Mitsubishi Ecli...
 93,653 KM
$23,499 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV...
 86,000 KM
$19,500 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Silve...
 78,200 KM
$38,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-8883

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory