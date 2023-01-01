2014 Hyundai Tucson

$14,888 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 0 , 9 7 6 K M Used

Listing ID: 10168626

10168626 Stock #: 23-0527B

23-0527B VIN: KM8JU3AGXEU901359

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23-0527B

Mileage 140,976 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Rear View Camera Exterior Sunroof Aluminum Wheels Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Additional Features SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.