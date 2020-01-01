Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2014 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Out of all of your options for a compact crossover? This Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 103,150 kms. It's garnet red mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L GLS AWD. This Tucson GLS is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, fog lights, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rear view camera, air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, and more.
Vehicle Features
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster