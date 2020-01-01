2014 Hyundai Tucson

Vehicle Features

Windows DEEP TINTED GLASS Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Comfort Manual air conditioning Air filtration Exterior Front fog lamps Steel spare wheel Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls

Additional Features Back-Up Camera CHROME DOOR HANDLES PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Front map lights Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner driver seat CLEARCOAT PAINT 130 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Front Cupholder Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Electronic Transfer Case Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Single stainless steel exhaust Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Body-Coloured Front Bumper Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel 3 12V DC Power Outlets Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob Roof Rack Rails Only Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park 1 LCD Monitor In The Front 3.195 Axle Ratio Black Bodyside Cladding Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding 58 L Fuel Tank 68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: low rolling resistance GVWR: 2,090 kgs (4,608 lbs) Engine: 2.4L I4 16V DOHC w/CVVT Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control Streaming Audio 2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, active head restraints (adjustable up/down/sliding) and seatback pockets Passenger Seat Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters and 2 rear speakers), 160 watts (max, 40 watt x 4 channels), iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console), roof mounted antenna w/AM/FM/XM reception, steer...

