2014 Hyundai Tucson

103,150 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2.4L GLS AWD - $102 B/W

Location

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

103,150KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6220785
  • Stock #: MK0357A
  • VIN: KM8JUCAG3EU930900

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Garnet Red Mica
  • Interior Colour TAUPE
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # MK0357A
  • Mileage 103,150 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning

Why pay a premium for head-turning style? This Hyundai Tucson will look great in your driveway, yet it still delivers value and versatility you expect from a small crossover SUV. This 2014 Hyundai Tucson is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Out of all of your options for a compact crossover? This Hyundai Tucson stands out in a big way. The bold look, refined interior, and amazing versatility make it a capable, eager vehicle that's up for anything. It doesn't hurt that it comes with numerous standard features and technology. For comfort, technology, and economy in one stylish package, look no further than this versatile Hyundai Tucson. This SUV has 103,150 kms. It's garnet red mica in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Tucson's trim level is 2.4L GLS AWD. This Tucson GLS is an excellent blend of features and value. It comes with a power sunroof, aluminum wheels, fog lights, an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with SiriusXM and six-speaker audio, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, steering wheel audio and cruise control, a rear view camera, air conditioning, power windows, power door locks, and more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $101.26 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

DEEP TINTED GLASS
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Air filtration
Front fog lamps
Steel spare wheel
Rear child safety locks
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Back-Up Camera
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
driver seat
CLEARCOAT PAINT
130 amp alternator
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
Front Cupholder
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Electronic Transfer Case
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Single stainless steel exhaust
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Body-coloured grille w/chrome accents
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Leather/Piano Black Gear Shift Knob
Roof Rack Rails Only
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
3.195 Axle Ratio
Black Bodyside Cladding
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Interior Accents
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
58 L Fuel Tank
68-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Radio w/Seek-Scan and Speed Compensated Volume Control
Tires: P225/60R17 -inc: low rolling resistance
GVWR: 2,090 kgs (4,608 lbs)
Engine: 2.4L I4 16V DOHC w/CVVT
Wheels: 17 x 6.5J Aluminum Alloy
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Descent Control and Hill Hold Control
Streaming Audio
2-Stage Heated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 6-way adjustable driver's seat, active head restraints (adjustable up/down/sliding) and seatback pockets
Passenger Seat
Radio: AM/FM/Satellite/CD/MP3 -inc: 6 speakers (2 front-door-mounted speakers, 2 tweeters and 2 rear speakers), 160 watts (max, 40 watt x 4 channels), iPod/USB/MP3 auxiliary input jacks (centre console), roof mounted antenna w/AM/FM/XM reception, steer...

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

