400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!
According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 79,005 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJLAB2EW189090.
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $98.76 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C.
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
