2014 Jeep Cherokee

Power Options Power Windows Comfort Air Conditioning

Air filtration Convenience Cruise Control

Block Heater

Variable Intermittent Wipers

Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Media / Nav / Comm Compass

Bluetooth

6 Speakers

Integrated roof antenna Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Suspension Normal Duty Suspension Safety Rear child safety locks

Additional Features 160 Amp Alternator

Front-wheel drive

Black door handles

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Black rear bumper

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Cloth Door Trim Insert

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Lip Spoiler

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Black grille w/chrome surround

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir

3.734 Axle Ratio

1 Seatback Storage Pocket

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

Digital/Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Valet Function

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster

Liftgate Rear Cargo Access

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Systems Monitor

Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Black Side Windows Trim

Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer

60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft

Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control

Spare Tire Mobility Kit

Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit

GVWR: TBA

Tires: 225/60R17 BSW AS

Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels

Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares

6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

59.8 L Fuel Tank

1000# Maximum Payload

Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents

Wheels: 17" x 7" Full Face Steel

Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

