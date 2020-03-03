Menu
2014 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT - $99 B/W

2014 Jeep Cherokee

SPORT - $99 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$12,570

+ taxes & licensing

  79,005KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 4689963
  Stock #: LK0719A
  VIN: 1C4PJLAB2EW189090
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control!

According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2014 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

When the freedom to explore arrives alongside exceptional value, the world opens up to offer endless opportunities. This is what you can expect with the Jeep Cherokee. With an exceptionally smooth ride and an award-winning interior, the Cherokee can take you anywhere in comfort and style. Experience adventure and discover new territories with the unique and authentically crafted Jeep Cherokee, a major player in Canada's best-selling SUV brand. This SUV has 79,005 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Cruise Control.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJLAB2EW189090.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $98.76 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Air filtration
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Block Heater
  • Variable Intermittent Wipers
  • Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Compass
  • Bluetooth
  • 6 Speakers
  • Integrated roof antenna
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Suspension
  • Normal Duty Suspension
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Additional Features
  • 160 Amp Alternator
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Black door handles
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • Outside temp gauge
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Black rear bumper
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Cloth Door Trim Insert
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Lip Spoiler
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • LED brakelights
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir
  • 3.734 Axle Ratio
  • 1 Seatback Storage Pocket
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Digital/Analog Display
  • Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Valet Function
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
  • Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Systems Monitor
  • Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
  • 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
  • Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
  • Radio w/Clock and Speed Compensated Volume Control
  • Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
  • GVWR: TBA
  • Tires: 225/60R17 BSW AS
  • Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Composite/Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Fender Flares
  • 6-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
  • 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 600CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • 59.8 L Fuel Tank
  • 1000# Maximum Payload
  • Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Wood Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
  • Wheels: 17" x 7" Full Face Steel
  • Covered Dashboard Storage, Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

