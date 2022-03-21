$15,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Sport
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$15,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8943313
- Stock #: P3441A
- VIN: 1C4PJLAB2EW189090
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 110,310 KM
Vehicle Description
This Jeep Cherokee boasts a Regular Unleaded I-4 2.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 24A -inc: Engine: 2.4L I4 MultiAir, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, ENGINE: 2.4L I4 MULTIAIR (STD).* This Jeep Cherokee Features the Following Options *BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, Wheels: 17 x 7 Full Face Steel, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Tires: 225/60R17 BSW AS, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: It is time you were re-introduced to the Jeep Cherokee. For 2014, this famed icon has been re-engineered from the ground up, with improved sophistication, styling and technology. The body of the Cherokee has been re-sculpted, resulting in a cutting edge appearance that is aerodynamic as well. It features aggressively angled LED headlights, and a newly re-shaped rear tailgate with stunning curves. In the front, even the signature Jeep 7-slotted Grille has been give a modern refined look, but is still instantly recognizable. Standard on all models, is the impressive 2.4-Liter MultiAir2 Tigershark I4 engine with 184 Horsepower, and a 9-Speed Automatic Transmission. The Trailhawk model gives you the 9-Speed Transmission with Jeep Active Drive II, an Off-Road Suspension, and Hill Descent Control. Need extra power? No problem. All models, with the exception of the Sport, give you the option of going with the available 3.2-Liter Pentastar V6, with 271 hp. The Cherokee is available in both Front-Wheel Drive and Four-Wheel Drive Models, with seven trims between them. The interior is stylish and high-end, but with an attitude. It has hand-sculpted angles, incredible technology, materials that are high quality, and more than anything elsecomfort. Experience the feel of the bucket seats that are designed to make all your drives relaxing. Jeep also made sure that's its high-tech features like the various Uconnect systems were not only powerful, but easy to use as well. Plus, check out the hidden storage under floorboard in the back cargo area, or in the secret bin within the available fold-flat front passenger seat. Jeep has considered your safety as well with 4-wheel Anti-Lock brakes, Traction Control, and Electronic Roll Mitigation on all models. Plus, Blind Spot and Cross Path Detection, Parallel and Perpendicular Park Assist, Forward Collision Warning with Crash Mitigation, and LaneSense Lane Departure Warning are all available options on the Limited and Trailhawk trims.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to claim your Jeep Cherokee!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
