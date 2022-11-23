$17,999+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Cherokee
North
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
- Listing ID: 9424101
- Stock #: P3516
- VIN: 1C4PJLCS8EW302828
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 79,591 KM
Vehicle Description
Grab a score on this 2014 Jeep Cherokee North before someone else snatches it. Roomy but easy-moving, its tried-and-true Automatic transmission and its trusty Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine have lots of charm for a value price. It is stocked with these options: TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: GVW/Payload Rating, 3.251 Axle Ratio, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, 3.251 AXLE RATIO, and Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum. You've done your research, so stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 this weekend to take a test drive of this great vehicle!
