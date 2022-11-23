Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Jeep Cherokee

79,591 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2014 Jeep Cherokee

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Jeep Cherokee

North

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 9424101
  2. 9424101
  3. 9424101
  4. 9424101
  5. 9424101
  6. 9424101
  7. 9424101
  8. 9424101
  9. 9424101
  10. 9424101
  11. 9424101
  12. 9424101
  13. 9424101
  14. 9424101
  15. 9424101
  16. 9424101
  17. 9424101
  18. 9424101
  19. 9424101
  20. 9424101
  21. 9424101
  22. 9424101
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

79,591KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9424101
  • Stock #: P3516
  • VIN: 1C4PJLCS8EW302828

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 79,591 KM

Vehicle Description

Grab a score on this 2014 Jeep Cherokee North before someone else snatches it. Roomy but easy-moving, its tried-and-true Automatic transmission and its trusty Regular Unleaded V-6 3.2 L engine have lots of charm for a value price. It is stocked with these options: TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), SINGLE DISC REMOTE CD PLAYER, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26J -inc: Engine: 3.2L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic, GVW/PAYLOAD RATING, GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ENGINE: 3.2L V6 24V VVT -inc: GVW/Payload Rating, 3.251 Axle Ratio, Dual Bright Exhaust Tips, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes, COLD WEATHER GROUP -inc: Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element, Remote Start System, Windshield Wiper De-Icer, Power Heated Mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, All-Season Floor Mats, Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, BLACK, CLOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, 3.251 AXLE RATIO, and Wheels: 17 x 7 Aluminum. You've done your research, so stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 this weekend to take a test drive of this great vehicle!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2014 Jeep Cherokee N...
 79,591 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai Accent ...
 99,357 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 46,200 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory