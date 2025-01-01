Menu
Compare at $9323 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8795! 

As Edmunds says of the Jeep Compass, this is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2014 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 194,255 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. 

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJDAB6ED565699. 

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2014 Jeep Compass

194,255 KM

Details Description

$8,795

+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass

12159603

2014 Jeep Compass

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$8,795

+ taxes & licensing

Used
194,255KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB6ED565699

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # A1954B
  • Mileage 194,255 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $9323 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8795!

As Edmunds says of the Jeep Compass, this is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2014 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 194,255 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJDAB6ED565699.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

