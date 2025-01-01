$8,795+ tax & licensing
2014 Jeep Compass
2014 Jeep Compass
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$8,795
+ taxes & licensing
Used
194,255KM
VIN 1C4NJDAB6ED565699
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # A1954B
- Mileage 194,255 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $9323 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $8795!
As Edmunds says of the Jeep Compass, this is one of the few compact SUVs offering a measure of off-road ability. This 2014 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 194,255 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 172HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4NJDAB6ED565699.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2014 Jeep Compass