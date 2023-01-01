Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Kia Sportage

154,501 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2014 Kia Sportage

2014 Kia Sportage

LX - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Kia Sportage

LX - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
154,501KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10183770
  • Stock #: 23-0309A
  • VIN: KNDPB3AC7E7645021

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 154,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning!

This competitive Kia Sportage easily out-handles competitor SUV's thanks to its performance based driving dynamics. This 2014 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 154,501 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2014 Kia Sportage LX...
 154,501 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2018 Infiniti QX30 B...
 37,952 KM
$1,116 + tax & lic
2021 Subaru XV Cross...
 29,830 KM
$1,116 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory