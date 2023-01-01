$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Sportage
LX - Heated Seats
Location
154,501KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10183770
- Stock #: 23-0309A
- VIN: KNDPB3AC7E7645021
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 154,501 KM
Vehicle Description
This competitive Kia Sportage easily out-handles competitor SUV's thanks to its performance based driving dynamics. This 2014 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 154,501 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
