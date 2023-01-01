2014 Kia Sportage

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 4 , 5 0 1 K M Used

Listing ID: 10183770

10183770 Stock #: 23-0309A

23-0309A VIN: KNDPB3AC7E7645021

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 154,501 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Air Conditioning Remote Keyless Entry Seating Heated Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Fog Lamps Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.