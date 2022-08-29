Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

129,540 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

129,540KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9203866
  • Stock #: P1444A
  • VIN: JA4JZ3AX2EZ601219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 129,540 KM

Vehicle Description

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights!

This versatile Mitsubishi Outlander has a sharp design, a roomy interior, and enough technology to make it a desirable alternative to more mainstream crossovers. This 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 129,540 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2019 RAM 1500 Classi...
 40,200 KM
$40,498 + tax & lic
2020 Hyundai Venue E...
 45,446 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2012 Dodge Grand Car...
 190,780 KM
$8,595 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory