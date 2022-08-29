2014 Mitsubishi Outlander

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 2 9 , 5 4 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9203866

9203866 Stock #: P1444A

P1444A VIN: JA4JZ3AX2EZ601219

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 129,540 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.