2014 Mitsubishi Outlander
SE - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Location
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
129,540KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9203866
- Stock #: P1444A
- VIN: JA4JZ3AX2EZ601219
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 129,540 KM
Vehicle Description
This versatile Mitsubishi Outlander has a sharp design, a roomy interior, and enough technology to make it a desirable alternative to more mainstream crossovers. This 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 129,540 kms. It's white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 227HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Heated Seats
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
