Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights, Cruise Control!



Compare at $15781 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $14888!



This Nissan Altima is a top choice among family sedans delivering excellent fuel economy and a rare blend of comfort and agility. This 2014 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 43500 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights, Cruise Control.





Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $116.97 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.





Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

