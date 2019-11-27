Menu
2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 - Bluetooth - $117 B/W

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 - Bluetooth - $117 B/W

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$14,888

+ taxes & licensing

  • 43,500KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4380309
  • Stock #: 19-1632A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP0EN331332
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Low Mileage, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights, Cruise Control!

Compare at $15781 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $14888!

This Nissan Altima is a top choice among family sedans delivering excellent fuel economy and a rare blend of comfort and agility. This 2014 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 43500 kms. It's black in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lights, Cruise Control.


Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $116.97 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.


Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Safety
  • Fog Lights
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Control

