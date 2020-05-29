+ taxes & licensing
613-714-8880
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
+ taxes & licensing
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!
Curvy, dramatic styling gives this Nissan Altima an upscale vibe, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 90,276 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.
o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2