$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2014 Nissan Altima

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats

2014 Nissan Altima

2.5 SL - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  90,276KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5132045
  Stock #: R1117A
  VIN: 1N4AL3AP7EN332865
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats!

Curvy, dramatic styling gives this Nissan Altima an upscale vibe, says Car and Driver. This 2014 Nissan Altima is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 90,276 kms. It's black in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 182HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Remote Start.


o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Windows
  • Sunroof
Convenience
  • remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Comfort
  • Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

