2014 Nissan Leaf
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Used
122,121KM
VIN 1N4AZ0CP8EC336378
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3395A
- Mileage 122,121 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2014 Nissan LEAF is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Nissan Leaf is more than just an Earth-friendly way to get around. With seating for five and a low total cost of ownership, this Leaf makes driving electric an everyday reality. Freedom from the pump comes with amazing acceleration and a corner-hugging ride. Say goodbye to the pump and hello to the plug with this Nissan Leaf. This sedan has 122,121 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
