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2014 Nissan Rogue
S
2014 Nissan Rogue
S
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
223,000KM
VIN 5N1AT2MT6EC864290
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 223,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors
Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2014 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 223,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Attractive inside and out, this Nissan Rogue has comfy seats, nice materials, and many connectivity features. This 2014 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 223,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Block Heater
Front-wheel drive
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
110 amp alternator
Single stainless steel exhaust
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Battery w/Run Down Protection
Engine: 2.5L DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
5.694 Axle Ratio
Automatic Ride Control Suspension
55 L Fuel Tank
Transmission: Xtronic CVT
GVWR: 2,036 kgs (4,489 lbs)
Exterior
Chrome Door Handles
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Splash Guards
Clearcoat Paint
Steel spare wheel
Lip Spoiler
Black grille w/chrome surround
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Chrome Side Windows Trim
Roof Rack Rails Only
Auto Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Safety
Perimeter Alarm
Rear child safety locks
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Curtain 1st, 2nd And 3rd Row Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Interior
Engine Immobilizer
Manual air conditioning
Driver foot rest
Front map lights
Full Cloth Headliner
Driver Seat
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Illuminated glove box
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Carpet Floor Trim
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Urethane Gear Shift Knob
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Remote Releases -Inc: Mechanical Fuel
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Analog Display
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Full Carpet Floor Covering
Front Centre Armrest w/Storage and Rear Centre Armrest
Seats w/Cloth Back Material
40-20-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat w/Manual Fore/Aft
Smart Device Integration
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Door Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Integrated roof antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock and Steering Wheel Controls
Additional Features
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2014 Nissan Rogue