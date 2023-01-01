Menu
2014 Nissan Rogue

183,303 KM

Details Description Features

$11,888

+ tax & licensing
$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

2014 Nissan Rogue

SV

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$11,888

+ taxes & licensing

183,303KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9775285
  • Stock #: R0004A
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MM5EC832102

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # R0004A
  • Mileage 183,303 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!

Comfortable seats and great cargo capacity are just the beginning of what makes this Nissan Rogue a capable, versatile crossover. This 2014 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Take on a bigger, bolder world. Get there in a compact crossover that brings a stylish look to consistent capability. Load up in a snap with an interior that adapts for adventure. Excellent safety ratings let you enjoy the drive with confidence while great fuel economy lets your adventure go further. Slide into gear and explore a life of possibilities in this Nissan Rogue. It gives you more than you expect and everything you deserve. This SUV has 183,303 kms. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Seating

Heated Seats

Windows

Sunroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

