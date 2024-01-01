Menu
CD Player, Aux Jack, Power Mirrors!

Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa Note. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 180,626 kms. Its grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cd Player, Aux Jack, Power Mirrors.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

180,626 KM

Details Description Features

Note S - CD Player - Aux Jack

Note S - CD Player - Aux Jack

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

180,626KM
Used
VIN 3N1CE2CP3EL409920

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 180,626 KM

Vehicle Description

CD Player, Aux Jack, Power Mirrors!

Shoppers who prioritize value, roominess, and strong fuel economy should set their sights on this Nissan Versa Note. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 180,626 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Cd Player, Aux Jack, Power Mirrors.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AUX JACK

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
