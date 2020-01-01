Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Nissan Versa

Note SL - Bluetooth - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 132,362KM
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4473066
  • Stock #: 20-1075A
  • VIN: 3N1CE2CP5EL402984
Exterior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Air Conditioning!

Compare at $6359 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $5999!

For a versatile, affordable car you can count on, this Nissan Versa Note is an excellent value. This 2014 Nissan Versa Note is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This hatchback has 132362 kms. It's gray in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 109HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps.



Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Fog Lamps
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2006 Nissan Titan SE
 183,246 KM
$13,999 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Sentra S...
 90,877 KM
$11,494 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 107,057 KM
$18,972 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Send A Message