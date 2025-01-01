$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2014 Subaru Forester
2014 Subaru Forester
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
Used
308,155KM
VIN JF2SJCHC2EG422406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2243A
- Mileage 308,155 KM
Vehicle Description
If you need a crossover that can handle whatever life throws at is, this Subaru Forester is for you. This 2014 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 308,155 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
