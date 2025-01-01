Menu
If you need a crossover that can handle whatever life throws at is, this Subaru Forester is for you. This 2014 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 308,155 kms. Its black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2014 Subaru Forester

308,155 KM

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

308,155KM
VIN JF2SJCHC2EG422406

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2243A
  • Mileage 308,155 KM

If you need a crossover that can handle whatever life throws at is, this Subaru Forester is for you. This 2014 Subaru Forester is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 308,155 kms. It's black in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 60+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
