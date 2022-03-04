$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Toyota RAV4
XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats
Used
- Listing ID: 8489334
- Stock #: 22-0126A
- VIN: 2T3RFREV8EW147622
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
The Toyota RAV4 is a practical, comfortable, and easygoing compact SUV. This 2014 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
