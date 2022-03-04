Menu
2014 Toyota RAV4

0 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats

XLE - Sunroof - Heated Seats

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Used
  • Listing ID: 8489334
  • Stock #: 22-0126A
  • VIN: 2T3RFREV8EW147622

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0126A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

The Toyota RAV4 is a practical, comfortable, and easygoing compact SUV. This 2014 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 176HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lamps, Air Conditioning.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

