2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

141,665 KM

Details Description Features

$14,976

+ tax & licensing
$14,976

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2.0 TDI Wolfsburg

2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon

2.0 TDI Wolfsburg

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

$14,976

+ taxes & licensing

141,665KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10118097
  • Stock #: 11371A
  • VIN: 3VWPL7AJ0EM621620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pure White
  • Interior Colour Titan Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11371A
  • Mileage 141,665 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $15425 - Our Price is just $14976!

With a wide array of powertrain options ranging from fuel efficient to punchy power, the Golf Wagon is easy to suit to your needs. This 2014 Volkswagen Golf Wagon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Made to be a little bigger than the regular Golf, this family wagon still has all the fun characteristics that make Golfs so popular. Comfortable, quiet, efficient, and powerful, this Golf Wagon is a great balance between family and fun, and with all that cargo space, this Golf Wagon is all the vehicle you'll ever need for your next road trip.This wagon has 141,665 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 140HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Remote power door locks

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Halogen Headlights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 45

Safety

Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension

Seating

LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench

Convenience

External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash

Comfort

Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones

Windows

Privacy glass: Light

Suspension

Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension

Security

Audio system security

Trim

Leather shift knob trim

Additional Features

4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 7
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Simulated carbon fibre dash trim
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Total Number of Speakers: 10
Simulated carbon fibre door trim
Fuel Type: Diesel
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Capacity: 55 L
Overall Width: 1,781 mm
Wheelbase: 2,578 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,391 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,348 mm
Front Head Room: 976 mm
Curb weight: 1,520 kg
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Leg Room: 901 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,010 kg
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.0 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,045 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 4.9 L/100 km
Max cargo capacity: 1,897 L
Overall Length: 4,556 mm
Overall height: 1,504 mm
Rear Head Room: 969 mm
Manual child safety locks
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Integrated Navigation System : Yes

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

