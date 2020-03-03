2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Trim Body-coloured door handles

Black grille Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features 140 Amp Alternator

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Front license plate bracket

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Transmission: 5-Speed Manual

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Carpet Floor Trim

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors

Cargo Space Lights

Delayed Accessory Power

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts

Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature

Urethane Gear Shift Knob

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Fully Galvanized Steel Panels

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags

2 12V DC Power Outlets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Analog Display

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Black Side Windows Trim

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat

Seats w/Cloth Back Material

Audio Theft Deterrent

Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering

Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps

Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer

Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents

Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System

Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

55 L Fuel Tank

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

Tires: 195/65 R15H AS

Wheels: 6J x 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Cover

60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Engine: 2.0L

Security System Pre-Wiring

3.93 Axle Ratio

Passenger Seat

