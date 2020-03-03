Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

- $63 B/W

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

- $63 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 94,331KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4807185
  • Stock #: L0805A
  • VIN: 3VW1K7AJ3EM297118
Exterior Colour
Tornado Red
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
With a new TDI engine as well as hybrid technology, this Jetta is one of the most economical in its class. This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is pleasantly roomy sedan. There's a handful of equipment updates, including a standard independent rear suspension, an available rearview camera and VW Car-Net telematics.This sedan has 94,331 kms. It's tornado red in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has a manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $62.85 with $0 down for 72 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
Trim
  • Body-coloured door handles
  • Black grille
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • 140 Amp Alternator
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Front license plate bracket
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • Transmission: 5-Speed Manual
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Carpet Floor Trim
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Single stainless steel exhaust
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • Driver and passenger visor vanity mirrors
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
  • Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature
  • Urethane Gear Shift Knob
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
  • 2 12V DC Power Outlets
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Analog Display
  • Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Black Side Windows Trim
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
  • Seats w/Cloth Back Material
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Hydraulic Power-Assist Steering
  • Full-Size Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps
  • Immobilizer IV Engine Immobilizer
  • Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Interior Trim -inc: Chrome Interior Accents
  • Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control and Radio Data System
  • Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer and Trip Odometer
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • 55 L Fuel Tank
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • Tires: 195/65 R15H AS
  • Wheels: 6J x 15" Steel w/Full Wheel Cover
  • 60-Amp/Hr 540CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Engine: 2.0L
  • Security System Pre-Wiring
  • 3.93 Axle Ratio
  • Passenger Seat

