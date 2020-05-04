Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

TRENDLINE+

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 101,173KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4973586
  • Stock #: P2240A
  • VIN: 3VW2K7AJ5EM356917
Exterior Colour
Platinum Grey Metallic
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Our showroom is currently closed due to Covid-19 until further notice. If you are interested in the purchase or lease of a new or used vehicle please reach out to our Sales Manager Kevin Heyerhoff directly. We are able to provide our services and sell vehicles remotely through our many social and online channels.

Kevin Heyerhoff
613-592-8484 ext 2111
kheyerhoff@myers.ca

This 2014 Jetta retains its contemporary and ageless styling, appealing to most new car buyers more than its competitors. This 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2014 Volkswagen Jetta is pleasantly roomy sedan. There's a handful of equipment updates, including a standard independent rear suspension, an available rearview camera and VW Car-Net telematics.This sedan has 101,173 kms. It's platinum grey metallic in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 115HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

