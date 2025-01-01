$4,986+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Sunroof
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$4,986
+ taxes & licensing
Used
175,115KM
VIN WVGJV3AXXEW602259
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # L3738A
- Mileage 175,115 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning!
Compare at $5136 - Our Price is just $4986!
With tons of leg room and cargo space, your adventure can be well equipped and comfortable in this Tiguan. This 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
If you're looking for a small utility vehicle that doesn't feel entry-level and you're willing to spend a little extra, the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan remains one of the most rewarding vehicles in its segment. On the road, the Tiguan's suspension and powertrain continue to set it apart. The ride is quiet and smooth, even on patchy roads, yet there's enough athleticism here to keep the tall VW planted in corners.This SUV has 175,115 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Compare at $5136 - Our Price is just $4986!
With tons of leg room and cargo space, your adventure can be well equipped and comfortable in this Tiguan. This 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
If you're looking for a small utility vehicle that doesn't feel entry-level and you're willing to spend a little extra, the 2014 Volkswagen Tiguan remains one of the most rewarding vehicles in its segment. On the road, the Tiguan's suspension and powertrain continue to set it apart. The ride is quiet and smooth, even on patchy roads, yet there's enough athleticism here to keep the tall VW planted in corners.This SUV has 175,115 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Roof Rails
Aluminum Wheels
Chrome Grille
Halogen Headlights
Body-coloured bumpers
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Power remote trunk release
In-Dash 6-disc CD player
Wheel Width: 7
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
Four 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.9 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 64 L
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 992 mm
Rear Head Room: 991 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Fuel Consumption: City: 10.3 L/100 km
Gross vehicle weight: 2,250 kg
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,397 mm
Overall Length: 4,433 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,428 mm
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,629 kg
Wheelbase: 2,604 mm
Overall Width: 1,809 mm
Rear Leg Room: 910 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,589 L
Front Leg Room: 1,018 mm
Overall height: 1,704 mm
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2025 Nissan Kicks SR - 360 Camera - Heated Seats 5,600 KM $38,180 + tax & lic
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan Comfortline - Sunroof 175,115 KM $4,986 + tax & lic
2020 Kia Forte LX IVT - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 216,825 KM $8,986 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$4,986
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2014 Volkswagen Tiguan