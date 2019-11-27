Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth



Compare at $21103 - Our Price is just $20488!



This Audi A4 is swift, silent, and sporty - and the best in its class. This 2015 Audi A4 is for sale today in Ottawa.



Sometimes, the subtlest statements make the most noise. This boldly sophisticated Audi A4 will undoubtedly capture the attention of onlookers - and hold it. Strong, modern lines stretch proportionately across the vehicle, creating a design language that aligns with Audis progressive thinking. Superior craftsmanship is demonstrated by the comfortable interior which showcases Audis commitment to creating a beautifully engineered luxury car. This sedan has 67749 kms. It's brilliant black in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.



Our A4's trim level is 2.0T quattro Progressiv Plus. The Progressiv trim adds some nice features to this A4. It comes with an Audi multimedia interface with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 10-speaker audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, parking sensors, a power sunroof, and more.



Convenience Cruise Control Media / Nav / Comm Compass Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera

PERIMETER ALARM

ashtray

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

150 amp alternator

Rocker Panel Extensions

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Single stainless steel exhaust

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Coloured grille w/chrome surround

LED brakelights

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

Front And Rear Map Lights

Redundant Digital Speedometer

3 12V DC Power Outlets

Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Wheels w/Silver Accents

Analog Display

Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Front Cigar Lighter(s)

Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Systems Monitor

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

1 LCD Monitor In The Front

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Full-Time All-Wheel Drive

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Audio Theft Deterrent

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Front And Rear Fog Lamps

Real-Time Traffic Display

Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

61 L Fuel Tank

8-Way Driver Seat

8-Way Passenger Seat

Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors

Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake

SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation

Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer

Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets

80-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC TFSI

Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off

Radio: Audi Navigation System w/DVD Player -inc: Bluetooth phone preparation, 10 speakers, Audi sound system, Audi Music Interface and SIRIUS satellite radio

Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents

