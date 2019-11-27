Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth
Compare at $21103 - Our Price is just $20488!
This Audi A4 is swift, silent, and sporty - and the best in its class. This 2015 Audi A4 is for sale today in Ottawa.
Sometimes, the subtlest statements make the most noise. This boldly sophisticated Audi A4 will undoubtedly capture the attention of onlookers - and hold it. Strong, modern lines stretch proportionately across the vehicle, creating a design language that aligns with Audis progressive thinking. Superior craftsmanship is demonstrated by the comfortable interior which showcases Audis commitment to creating a beautifully engineered luxury car. This sedan has 67749 kms. It's brilliant black in colour. It has a 8 speed auto transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our A4's trim level is 2.0T quattro Progressiv Plus. The Progressiv trim adds some nice features to this A4. It comes with an Audi multimedia interface with navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, 10-speaker audio, leather seats which are heated in front, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise control, dual-zone automatic climate control, a rearview camera, parking sensors, a power sunroof, and more.
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
- Convenience
-
- Media / Nav / Comm
-
- Trim
-
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Powertrain
-
- Safety
-
- Suspension
-
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
-
- Comfort
-
- Additional Features
-
- Back-Up Camera
- PERIMETER ALARM
- ashtray
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Full Cloth Headliner
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- Window Grid Diversity Antenna
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- 150 amp alternator
- Rocker Panel Extensions
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Single stainless steel exhaust
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Coloured grille w/chrome surround
- LED brakelights
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
- HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Wheels w/Silver Accents
- Analog Display
- Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Front Cigar Lighter(s)
- Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Systems Monitor
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- 1 LCD Monitor In The Front
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Full-Time All-Wheel Drive
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
- Front And Rear Fog Lamps
- Real-Time Traffic Display
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- 61 L Fuel Tank
- 8-Way Driver Seat
- 8-Way Passenger Seat
- Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
- Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Electric Parking Brake
- SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Radio w/Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
- Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer
- Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
- 80-Amp/Hr 380CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Engine: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC TFSI
- Programmable Projector Beam High Intensity Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Headlamps w/Washer and Delay-Off
- Radio: Audi Navigation System w/DVD Player -inc: Bluetooth phone preparation, 10 speakers, Audi sound system, Audi Music Interface and SIRIUS satellite radio
- Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
