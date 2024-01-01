$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Buick Enclave
Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
2015 Buick Enclave
Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
186,745KM
VIN 5GAKVCKD6FJ142286
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 186,745 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats!
Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave. This 2015 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 186,745 kms. It's carbon black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats
Interior
remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Additional Features
Park Assist
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2015 Buick Enclave