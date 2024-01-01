Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats!</b><br> <br> Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave. This 2015 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 186,745 kms. Its carbon black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2015 Buick Enclave

186,745 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Buick Enclave

Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle
11954901

2015 Buick Enclave

Premium - Leather Seats - Heated Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
186,745KM
VIN 5GAKVCKD6FJ142286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carbon Black Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 186,745 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats!

Technology, luxury, and safety all come standard on the spacious Buick Enclave. This 2015 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 186,745 kms. It's carbon black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 288HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Tailgate, Park Assist, Memory Seats, Remote Start, Rear Camera.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Memory Seats

Interior

remote start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

REAR CAMERA

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ Auto - Heated Seats - Bluetooth for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ Auto - Heated Seats - Bluetooth 81,003 KM $16,073 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn at DSG Tip for sale in Nepean, ON
2015 Volkswagen Golf GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Autobahn at DSG Tip 116,207 KM $17,998 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Audi Q3 Technik 45 TFSI quattro - Premium Audio for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Audi Q3 Technik 45 TFSI quattro - Premium Audio 46,589 KM $37,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Enclave