Leather Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Memory Seats
This 2015 Buick LaCrosse is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The Buick LaCrosse is a stylish full-size sedan that offers a roomy cabin, comfortable ride, and a long list of premium features. It has a sleek exterior that gives it an upscale modern look with all the attributes you expect from a luxury sedan. The biggest difference between the LaCrosse and imported full-size luxury sedans is the price. When it comes to value in luxury, the Buick LaCrosse is unbeatable. This sedan has 75,541 kms. It's silver in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 304HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
- Exterior
-
- TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
- Additional Features
-
- Cargo Net
- Rear Vision Camera
- COMPASS DISPLAY
- Air filtration system with charcoal filter
- Electronic Grade Braking
- Tire Inflator Kit (Standard only with (LUK) 2.4L ECOTEC 4-cylinder engine with eAssist technology.)
- Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
- Suspension, rear 4-link
- Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
- Shift knob, leather-wrapped
- Glass, Solar-Ray light-tinted
- Windshield, solar absorbing
- Sensor, humidity and windshield temperature
- Brake, parking, electronic
- Horn, dual-note high and low
- StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control
- Defogger, rear-window electric
- Door handles, body-colour with chrome strips
- Air bag, Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector
- Suspension, front MacPherson strut
- Lamp, LED centre high-mounted stop/brake (CHMSL)
- Steering column, tilt and telescopic, manual
- Trunk latch, safety, manual release
- Glass, acoustic, laminated front-side and windshield
- Mouldings, bodyside, bright
- Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboard with coat hooks on rear passenger assist handles
- Cup holders, 2 front console, covered, 2 rear armrest
- Steering wheel, leather-wrapped, 4-spoke
- Antenna, integral rear, roof-mounted, body-colour
- LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats in all rear seating positions
- Drivetrain, front wheel drive
- Sill plates, front, bright
- Shutters, front lower grille, active
- Grille, chrome waterfall
- Lamps, rear stop tail, LED
- Wipers, front intermittent, structure-less wiper blades
- Audio system feature, premium 7-speaker system
- Audio system feature, 8" diagonal colour infotainment display, touch-screen
- Seat, rear split-folding
- Head restraints, 4-way adjustable, front, up/down, fore/aft
- Headrests, rear, outboard seats, adjustable (up/down) folds back onto rear package shelf
- Display, enhanced driver instrument information , 8" multi-colour configurable
- Armrest, rear centre with 2 integral cup holders
- Lighting, custom interior front and rear reading, front and rear door and console Ice Blue ambient lighting, front foot well, puddle lights and instrument panel light pipe
- Air bags, dual-stage frontal and side-impact, driver and right-front passenger, head curtain side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions and rear seat mounted thorax
- Door locks, child security, rear, manual
- Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors, sliding
- SiriusXM Satellite Radio XM Select features 120 channels, including commercial-free music as well as the best in news, sports, talk, comedy and more; digital quality sound; includes 3 trial months, beyond which service fees apply (IMPORTANT: If you dec...
- Axle, 2.64 final drive ratio (Not available with (LFX) 3.6L E85 capable V6 engine.)
- Battery, 60AH, maintenance free with rundown protection, heavy-duty 438 cold-cranking amps (Not available with (LFX) 3.6L E85 capable V6 engine.)
- Alternator, 120 amps (Not available with (LFX) 3.6L E85 capable V6 engine.)
- Exhaust, single-outlet stainless-steel with hidden turned down tip (Not available with (LFX) 3.6L E85 capable V6 engine.)
- QuietTuning, Buick exclusive process to reduce, block and absorb noise and vibration to create a quiet interior cabin
- Retained accessory power power windows, audio system and sunroof remain operational after ignition is switched off for 10 minutes or until driver door is opened
- Safety belts, 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height adjustable includes pretensioners and load limiters
