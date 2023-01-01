Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 Buick Verano

43,844 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2015 Buick Verano

2015 Buick Verano

CONVENIENCE 1 - Low Mileage

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Buick Verano

CONVENIENCE 1 - Low Mileage

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,844KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9451867
  • Stock #: PA9555
  • VIN: 1G4PR5SK2F4196519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # PA9555
  • Mileage 43,844 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

This 2015 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The 2015 Buick Verano is a stylish compact sedan that blends luxury appointments with small car convenience. It offers a comfortable ride and strong performance all at a price that makes it an attainable luxury vehicle. Buick managed to integrate the luxury they're known for into a compact sedan without losing any refinement. What sets the Verano apart from other luxury cars is the all-season drivability of front-wheel drive, low cost of ownership, and the fuel efficiency of a compact. This low mileage sedan has just 43,844 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2015 Buick Verano CO...
 43,844 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Silve...
 127,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-30 GT ...
 212,366 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory