2015 Buick Verano
CONVENIENCE 1 - Low Mileage
43,844KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9451867
- Stock #: PA9555
- VIN: 1G4PR5SK2F4196519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Buick Verano is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2015 Buick Verano is a stylish compact sedan that blends luxury appointments with small car convenience. It offers a comfortable ride and strong performance all at a price that makes it an attainable luxury vehicle. Buick managed to integrate the luxury they're known for into a compact sedan without losing any refinement. What sets the Verano apart from other luxury cars is the all-season drivability of front-wheel drive, low cost of ownership, and the fuel efficiency of a compact. This low mileage sedan has just 43,844 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 180HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
