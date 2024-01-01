$CALL+ tax & licensing
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT - Sunroof - Leather Seats
2015 Chevrolet Cruze
2LT - Sunroof - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
96,500KM
Used
VIN 1G1PE5SB7F7279046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Bluetooth!
This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 96,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
Premium Audio
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 13,953 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium SRX PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE 144,526 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats 41,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2015 Chevrolet Cruze