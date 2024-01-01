Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Bluetooth!</b><br> <br> This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 96,500 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br>Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

96,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Chevrolet Cruze

2LT - Sunroof - Leather Seats

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
96,500KM
Used
VIN 1G1PE5SB7F7279046

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 96,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Bluetooth!

This 2015 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The compact 2015 Chevrolet Cruze offers a spacious cabin, an attractive look, and great fuel-efficiency all at a price that makes it easy to live with. Who says low-cost compact cars have to be boring? The Chevy Cruze has all of the functionality and efficiency of a compact sedan while showing off a distinct look inside and out. It also comes with the reliability that Chevy is famous for. With the Chevy Cruze, getting there is part of the fun. This sedan has 96,500 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Audio, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 110+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Remote Keyless Entry

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2023 Cadillac XT5 Premium Luxury PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, TECH PACKAGE, 3.6 V6 13,953 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Cadillac SRX Premium SRX PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Cadillac SRX Premium SRX PREMIUM, AWD, SUNROOF, REMOTE START, DRIVER AWARENESS PACKAGE 144,526 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats for sale in Nepean, ON
2022 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line AWD - Heated Seats 41,815 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2015 Chevrolet Cruze