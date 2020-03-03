2015 Chevrolet Equinox

Seating Heated Seats Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth

Additional Features Rear View Camera

Rear Vision Camera

Remote Vehicle Starter System

Steering column, tilt and telescopic

Grille, charcoal with chrome surround

Alternator, 120 amps

Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc

Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions

LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats

Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control

Seats, heated driver and front passenger

Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors

Door handles, body-colour

Bumpers, front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers

Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass

Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker

Tire, compact spare with steel wheel

Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer

Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.

Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders

Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards

Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage

Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door

Defogger, rear-window electric

Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer

Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger

Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.

Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline

Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors

Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA

E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)

Exhaust, single

Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms

Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar

Suspension, Refined Ride

Antenna, roof-mounted

Brakes, brake assist

Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)

Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners

Drivetrain, front-wheel drive

Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)

Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)

Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)

Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal

Air conditioning, automatic climate control

Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)

Seat adjuster front, driver 8-way power with power lumbar

GVWR, 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LH26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)

Fog lamps, front halogen

Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 250-watt 8-speaker system includes mid-range speakers in each door, tweeters in A-pillars, a centre channel speaker in upper IP and sub-woofer on the rear shelf.

Mirror, inside rearview self-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.