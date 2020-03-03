400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
+ taxes & licensing
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!
If you're buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 145,295 kms. It's summit white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $97.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2