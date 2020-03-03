Menu
2015 Chevrolet Equinox

LT - $98 B/W

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 145,295KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4751784
  • Stock #: LK0774A
  • VIN: 1GNALCEK1FZ106587
Exterior Colour
SUMMIT WHITE
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!

If you're buying a crossover that performs well on road trips and highway runs, the Equinox gets you a great deal. This 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

The 2015 Chevrolet Equinox is a stylish crossover SUV that gives you the fuel economy of a compact car with all the spaciousness and versatility of a family SUV. With plenty of room to fit both passengers and cargo comfortably, the Equinox gives you a long list of standard features that include the latest in safety and technology plus the freedom to go anywhere. This SUV has 145,295 kms. It's summit white in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $97.37 with $0 down for 84 months @ 6.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Rear Vision Camera
  • Remote Vehicle Starter System
  • Steering column, tilt and telescopic
  • Grille, charcoal with chrome surround
  • Alternator, 120 amps
  • Brakes, 4-wheel antilock, 4-wheel disc
  • Safety belts, 3-point, rear, all seating positions
  • LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Top tethers for CHildren), for child safety seats
  • Headlamps, halogen composite with automatic exterior lamp control
  • Seats, heated driver and front passenger
  • Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
  • Door handles, body-colour
  • Bumpers, front and rear body-colour with Charcoal lowers
  • Liftgate, rear manual with fixed glass
  • Mouldings, Charcoal lower rocker
  • Tire, compact spare with steel wheel
  • Wiper, rear variable-speed, intermittent with washer
  • Wipers, front variable-speed, intermittent with washer.
  • Armrest, rear centre with dual cup holders
  • Assist handles, front passenger and rear outboards
  • Console, front centre with armrest and concealed storage
  • Cupholders, 2 front in centre console and 2 rear in centre armrest with 1 bottle holder in each door
  • Defogger, rear-window electric
  • Instrumentation includes speedometer, single trip odometer, fuel level, engine temperature and tachometer
  • Map pocket, front seatback, driver and front passenger
  • Power outlets, 4 auxiliary with covers, 12-volt includes 1 front of console, 1 in console, 1 in back of console and 1 in cargo area.
  • Seat, rear, 2-way fore/aft adjustment with 60/40 split seatback and 3-way recline
  • Windows, power with Express-Down on all 4 doors
  • Battery, maintenance free with rundown protection, 525 CCA
  • E10 Fuel capable (May be upgraded to (FHS) E85 FlexFuel capable.)
  • Exhaust, single
  • Suspension, front independent MacPherson strut with stabilizer bar, optimally-tuned shocks and hydraulic-ride bushings in front control arms
  • Suspension, rear independent multi-link with hydraulic rear trailing arm links and stabilizer bar
  • Suspension, Refined Ride
  • Antenna, roof-mounted
  • Brakes, brake assist
  • Brakes, Hill Start-Assist (HSA)
  • Safety belts 3-point, driver and right-front passenger, height-adjustable includes pretensioners
  • Drivetrain, front-wheel drive
  • Compass display included in Driver Information Centre (DIC)
  • Engine, 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI (Spark Ignition Direct Injection) with VVT (Variable Valve Timing) (182 hp [135.7 kW] @ 6700 rpm, 172 lb-ft [232.2 N-m] @ 4900 rpm)
  • Glass, deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver- and front passenger-side glass)
  • Luggage rack side rails, roof-mounted, Charcoal
  • Air conditioning, automatic climate control
  • Lighting, interior with theatre dimming, centre-mounted dome, rear cargo area, dual front map lights, ambient lighting on centre stack surround, and centre console cupholders (Includes ambient lighting on instrument panel and centre console.)
  • Seat adjuster front, driver 8-way power with power lumbar
  • GVWR, 4960 lbs. (2250 kg) (Requires front-wheel drive vehicles and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
  • Axle, 3.23 final drive ratio (Requires 1LH26 model and (LEA) 2.4L DOHC 4-cylinder SIDI engine.)
  • Fog lamps, front halogen
  • Audio system feature, Pioneer premium 250-watt 8-speaker system includes mid-range speakers in each door, tweeters in A-pillars, a centre channel speaker in upper IP and sub-woofer on the rear shelf.
  • Mirror, inside rearview self-dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

