$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Bluetooth

2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  75,678KM
  Used
  Listing ID: 5048865
  Stock #: 20-6406A
  VIN: 1GCNKREC2FZ339242
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Bluetooth, MyLink, OnStar, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

This 2015 Chevrolet Silverado is a full-size pickup that is as comfortable as it is versatile. After a complete overhaul in 2014, it gained more power, fuel-efficiency, and style. For 2015, it still retains its hard-working image as a truck that can get the job done while being a pleasure to drive. This pickup has 75,678 kms. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Mylink, Onstar, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • Mylink
  • SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

