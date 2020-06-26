Menu
2015 Chevrolet Trax

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT - Bluetooth - OnStar

2015 Chevrolet Trax

LT - Bluetooth - OnStar

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 131,253KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5280623
  • Stock #: 20-1285A
  • VIN: 3GNCJRSB9FL154285
Exterior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, OnStar, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels!

Looking for an SUV but want great gas mileage? The Chevy Trax could be the answer. This 2015 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 131,253 kms. It's black in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Premium Sound Package, Onstar, Air Conditioning, Aluminum Wheels.


Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Bluetooth
Safety
  • Onstar
Additional Features
  • Premium Sound Package

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

