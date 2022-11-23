$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-271-7114
2015 Chrysler 200
Limited
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-271-7114
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9379411
- Stock #: P3430A
- VIN: 1C3CCCAG9FN586151
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 182,511 KM
Vehicle Description
This Chrysler 200 delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 7.5 TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 9-SPEED AUTOMATIC (DF5) -inc: 3.251 Final Drive Ratio, TIRES: P215/55R17 BSW AS (STD).* This Chrysler 200 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 26E -inc: Engine: 3.6L Pentastar VVT V6, Transmission: 9-Speed Automatic (DF5) , GRANITE CRYSTAL METALLIC, ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 -inc: Dual Integrated Exhaust Tips, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel-Disc Brakes (HD), 730 Amp Maintenance Free Battery, COMFORT GROUP -inc: Rear A/C & Heat Ducts, Remote Start System, Front/Rear Climate Control Outlets, Humidity Sensor, Heated Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Air Conditioning ATC w/Dual Zone Control, Rear View Auto Dim Mirror w/Microphone, BLACK, PREMIUM CLOTH BUCKET SEATS, Window Grid Antenna, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Touring Suspension, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning.* Expert Reviews!*As reported by The Manufacturer Summary: The advanced engineering of the redesigned 2015 Chrysler 200 results in highly efficient, refined performance. The exterior design blends coupe-like proportions with a tasteful fit and finish. A dynamic stance, wind-swept profile, finely sculpted curves and aggressive wheel-to-body proportions result in a sophisticated road presence. The 200 redefines the sedan interior. A traditional center console is replaced with one that is ergonomic and space efficient. It combines climate controls, the Electric Park Brake and connectivity functions with storage features. A connection to a USB or auxiliary media hub is located under the cup holder. Controls for the available dual-zone automatic temperature control are in short reach and easy to use. The 200 fuel economic ratings speak for themselves. The 2.4L Tigershark MultiAir II four-cylinder engine provides up to 36mpg HWY, while the available 3.6L Pentastar V6 engine delivers up to 31mpg HWY with 295hp. The Rotary E-shift features a wide gear ratio spread provides smooth, indecipherable transfer between gears at all speeds. Standard on all 200 models (except the LX) the Uconnect 5.0 System includes a high-resolution 5in touchscreen, one year of SiriusXM Radio, Integrated Voice Command, Bluetooth technology, a media hub with mobile device integration and more. To keep driving safe, 200 models include standard steel cage construction and eight airbags that help deliver excellent occupant protection in front, side and rear impacts. Advanced accident avoidance features include available Lane Departure Warning with Lane Keep Assist. Class-exclusive features include available Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go functions, available Forward Collision Warning, and available Parallel Park Assist.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2.*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.